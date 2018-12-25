Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Economic development

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

The state’s successes in economic development continued in 2018. Rural Alabama was a big winner as Google kicked off construction of its $600 million data center in Jackson County while in Bibb County automotive supplier MöllerTech opened its $46.3 million plant. That wasn’t the only automotive news as Hyundai started construction on a new engine plant in Montgomery while Mazda-Toyota broke ground on its $1.6 billion auto plant in Huntsville. Bessemer landed the state’s first Amazon distribution center.

There is a good chance that the seeds for the biggest economic development story for 2019 and for years to come were sewn in 2018 with the creation of Opportunity Zones in the state.

Google kicks off construction on $600M Alabama data center

MöllerTech opens $46.3 million Alabama plant, ramps up hiring

Hyundai’s new engine plant, Santa Fe will drive the future of the automaker’s Alabama operations

It’s prime time in Alabama as Amazon announces massive ‘top-of-the-line’ fulfillment center

Mazda-Toyota $1.6B auto plant to create new supplier pull toward north Alabama

Editor’s choice: Alabama, Birmingham preparing for economic impact of Opportunity Zones

