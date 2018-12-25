Bill Murray: Dry, mild Christmas for Alabama

Merry Christmas! Santa has made his rounds and now it is time to tear into some presents. You won’t have any complaints about your Christmas Day weather across central Alabama, although clouds are already on the increase across the area. And rain is on the horizon. Lots of it. Let’s dig into the details.

FOR TODAY: High pressure is centered over Virginia, and that means the return of southeasterly winds and milder temperatures as well as moisture and clouds to Alabama. It will be a nice day, with high temperatures clustered around 60 degrees. Tonight will feature those increased clouds and it won’t be as cold. Look for lows by morning to be in the middle 40s.

FOR YOUR WEDNESDAY: As you might be heading back to the mall to return a few things, the weather will cooperate, at least early. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. A few showers will show up over southwestern sections by afternoon and will overspread the area by evening.

THURSDAY SOAKER: As the high slides eastward the invasion will begin. A few showers will enter southwest Alabama during the predawn, spreading northeast during the morning. There will be thunder involved at times, but there won’t be any strong storms. It appears the event may come in two rounds: the first during the morning and another during the afternoon and into the evening. It will be mild again with highs in the middle 60s.

HEADING TO THE WEEKEND: Heavy rain will be a good bet early Friday before a cold front will push the rain out of the area during the day. It should end in Birmingham by late morning and be out of east Alabama around Auburn about 4 p.m.

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT: As a kid, I loved hearing a 100 percent chance of rain. That’s confidence. Thursday looks like one of those 100 percent chance of rain days.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE HEAVY: It looks like 4- to 5-inch rainfall amounts will be common along and south of the I-59/20 corridor from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Anniston through the weekend. There will be some higher amounts as well. This could cause some flooding issues.

MUSIC CITY BOWL: For Auburn fans heading to Nashville for their bowl game with Purdue, rain should end during the morning, but there are signs it could linger into the actual game itself. Temperatures from kickoff until the fourth quarter should hover in the upper 50s. Like here, Thursday will be wet.

ORANGE BOWL: Alabama and Oklahoma fans in Miami for the College Football Playoff game in the Orange Bowl Saturday evening will have some fine tropical winter weather. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s to near 70 and only a few tropical showers. Rain chances during the game are only about 20 percent, with temperatures falling from 76 to 72 by the end of the game.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Timing those impulses will be difficult, but it looks like after a brief respite Friday night and Saturday morning, rain will edge back northward into central Alabama. It could remain wet through the weekend.

NEW YEAR”S EVE: Looks like we may get through the day and the evening in dry fashion with New Year’s Eve celebrations not getting wet. Look for highs in the lower 50s and lows in the 30s. This could change, especially given that the Euro is very wet for Monday night.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Looks wet again. We will call for a cold rain, with highs in the lower 50s.

GULF COAST WEATHER: An extended period of wet weather is setting up for the beaches of Alabama and northwest Florida as we head toward the new year. Rain will begin late Wednesday and be a staple in the forecast right on through New Year’s Day. It won’t rain the whole day, of course, but there will be several bouts with showers and storms. Highs will touch 70 degrees on Friday but otherwise be in the mild 60s. Lows will be generally in the 50s and 60s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.