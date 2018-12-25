On this day in Alabama history: Older Delmore brother Alton was born

December 25, 1908

Alton Delmore was born near the Tennessee border on Christmas in 1908, the eighth child of tenant farmers Charlie and Mary Delmore. Rabon was born nearly eight years later and would team with Alton as the Delmore Brothers, who were famous during the 1930s and 1940s. The brothers adapted and created musical styles that helped shape modern country music. They were proficient in songwriting, harmony and guitar. In 1933, the Delmore Brothers joined the Grand Ole Opry, which led to a recording contract with RCA and several crossover hits. They were signed by Decca in 1940 before their career was halted by World War II. For five years after the war, they experimented with “boogie” styles that presaged rockabilly. Rabon died in 1952 and Alton in 1964, before induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (1971), Alabama Music Hall of Fame (1989) and Country Music Hall of Fame (2001).

Alton Delmore and his wife, Thelma. Alton served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Poster featuring the Delmore Brothers. (Deborah Delmore, Wikipedia)

