Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Alabama Music Makers

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Alabama NewsCenter started a new series, Alabama Music Makers, in 2018. We’ve introduced you to six musical talents in the state, so this is less of a ranking than it is a reminder of all of them in case you missed one or more. You will notice the wide range of musical styles with the one constant being the level of talent that exists in Alabama.

Alabama Music Maker Tyler Findlater pursues his muse after life-changing health scare

Alabama Music Maker: Tyler Findlater from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Music Maker Jamell Richardson a new face in an old tradition of blues

Alabama Music Maker: Jamell Richardson is the “Gulf Coast Blues Boy” from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Singer-songwriter Egeland kicks off Alabama Music Maker series

Rebecca Egeland is an Alabama Music Maker channeling personal loss into joyful sounds from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This Alabama Music Maker’s jazz as smooth as Cashmere

Alabama Music Maker: Cashmere Williams from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Cotton Bird is an Alabama Music Maker producing sweet sounds from ‘Peach Town’

Cotton Bird is a peach of an Alabama Music Maker from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Music Maker Jada Cato has a passion for life and singing

Alabama Music Maker Jada Cato has a passion for singing from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.