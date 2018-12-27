Auburn hopes to make sweet music in the Music City Bowl

The Auburn Tigers football team hopes to make sweet music in the Music City to help salvage a season that began on a high note but fell flat.
Auburn takes on the Purdue Boilermakers Friday at 12:30 p.m. Central Time in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville. The game will be televised by ESPN.
The Tigers were ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press preseason poll and climbed to No. 7 after a season-opening win against Washington in a matchup of Top 10 teams. But Auburn struggled through the season and finished with a 7-5 record, including 3-5 and a fifth-place finish in the Southeastern Conference West Division.
Purdue lost its first three games on the way to a 6-6 record and placed second in the Big Ten West. The Boilermakers inflicted a 49-20 beating on Ohio State – the Buckeyes’ only loss of the season – which kept them out of this year’s College Football Playoff.
During that game, fans learned of Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who has terminal cancer and was on the sideline with the team. ESPN reported that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay flew Trent and his family to Nashville on the Colts’ plane Wednesday. Friday, Trent will join captains for both teams on the field for the coin toss.
Coach Gus Malzahn talks about his Auburn Tigers at a Music City Bowl practice on Monday in Nashville. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
