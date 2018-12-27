Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Recipes

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Recipes
Desserts dominated our list of favorite recipes in 2018. (Alabama NewsCenter)

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

When it comes to recipes, it’s clear our readers have a dominant sweet tooth. Your five favorite recipes in 2018 were all desserts. To that end, our editor’s choice adds some vegetables to the mix, albeit the deep-fried kind. Thanks to our friend Stacey Little at Southern Bite who shares his recipes with us.

 

Recipe: The best Key Lime Pie

Recipe: No-Egg Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Homemade peach ice cream is perfect for a humid summer weekend. (Southern Bite)

Recipe: Hot Fudge Cake

Dress up this classic crowd pleaser with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. (Southern Bite)

Recipe: Cake Mix Rum Cake

Whether you are entertaining guests or doing something else, this dessert needs to be on your table this weekend. (Southern Bite)

Recipe: Old Fashioned Banana Pudding

Whether it is Father’s Day or any other special day, there is nothing like preparing one of the world’s best-tasting desserts for the one you love.

Recipe: Okra and Green Tomato Fritters

