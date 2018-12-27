Celebrate the new year with Can’t Miss Alabama at Redmont Gardens’ Fire and Ice

Ring in the new year at Topgolf and other events.

The Redmont Hotel New Year’s Eve Party

The Redmont Hotel is hosting its 2nd annual New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m. This year’s theme is Fire and Ice, which includes a DJ, drinks and complimentary desserts. Ticket prices will increase as tiers sell out, with a limited number of tickets in each tier. Learn more at www.redmontbirmingham.com,

The Redmont Hotel is at 2101 5th Ave. S., Birmingham.

New Year’s Eve 2018 Topgolf

Bring in the new year with great entertainment at Topgolf: Live music, a fireworks show and party favors are some of the festivities you will enjoy. Follow this link for frequently asked questions. Reserve your bay by Monday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Call 205-847-5757 for more information.

The venue is at 1111 24th St. N., Birmingham.

Hockey

The Birmingham Bulls will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena Friday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket information, visit the website or call 205-620-6448.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Sound of Music” through Sunday, Dec. 30 as a part of its 2018-19 season. The production tells the beloved story of Maria, a young and spirited nun-turned-governess, and the Von Trapp family. The 1965 film adaption starring Julie Andrews won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Other adaptions have won Tony and Grammy awards. For tickets, click here.

Ice Skating

Ice skating at Railroad Park continues through Sunday, Jan. 6. The 50-by-80-foot rink will open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Ticket prices include skate rental, tax and unlimited time on the ice. Children 12 and under are $10, adults are $12 and groups of 20 or more skate for $9 per person. Tickets are available online or at the rink. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Although skates are included in the ticket price, individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. The rink will be closed Christmas Day.

Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for season passes.

For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.