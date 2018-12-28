Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

The truth is there isn’t a bad dish on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. After all, it wouldn’t be on the list if it wasn’t great. But of the 100 Dishes dishes we profiled, these are the ones you found most delicious.

Lemon icebox pie from The Downtowner Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The Downtowner Restaurant’s lemon icebox pie makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Unique BLT and spring roll salad makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Curry’s on Johnston Street features BLT and spring salad and ranks as one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Mill Street Deli chicken salad rates as one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Mill Street Deli chicken salad makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Durbin Farms Market’s peach ice cream makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Durbin Farms Market’s peach ice cream makes State Tourism Department list of must-see places to visit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Big Bob Gibson BBQ boasts amazing meat and pies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s Choice: Callaghan’s burger is one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club burger makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.