On this day in Alabama history: U.S. Sen. James Allen was born

December 28, 1912

James Browning Allen was born on Dec. 28, 1912, in Gadsden, attended public schools and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1931. He attended the UA School of Law but left without a degree, choosing to apprentice at his father’s law firm and being admitted to the state bar in 1935. Three years later, he was elected to the first of two terms in the Alabama House of Representatives. Allen served three years in the Navy during World War II before winning a seat in the Alabama Senate. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1950 and, after a failed run for governor, was elected again as lieutenant governor, serving from 1963 until 1967 and becoming an ally of Gov. George Wallace. Allen was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1968 and 1974 before dying on vacation in 1978.

Gadsden native James Browning Allen (1912-1978) was a U.S. senator representing Alabama from 1969-1978, a strongly conservative Democrat who supported military expansion and fought financial regulation and racial integration efforts. Prior to his service in the U.S. Senate, Allen practiced law in Alabama, served in the state Senate and was lieutenant governor under George Wallace. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Alabama Department of Archives and History) U.S. Sen. James Allen, seated center-right, meets in the Oval Office in May 1977 with U.S. President Jimmy Carter, far left, U.S. Sen. John Sparkman, center-left, U.S. Rep. Walter Flowers, far right, and Alabama Gov. George Wallace, next to Carter. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Alabama Department of Archives and History)

