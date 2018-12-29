Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Weather

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Hurricanes are usually big news in Alabama, but the one that captivated us this year was many miles away in Puerto Rico. That’s because Alabama Power played an important role in restoring power to the island after Hurricane Maria in 2017. The stories from Puerto Rico were inspiring and moving.

The weather events within the state were also newsworthy. A fireball in the sky, Alberto on the coast, devastating tornadoes in east Alabama and a frigid Inga were among the most captivating.

Alabama Power crews travel to Puerto Rico with mission of restoring hope and power

Alabama Power crews restoring electricity, making new friends in Puerto Rico

Alabama Power crews continue restoring outages in Puerto Rico while receiving praise for their efforts

Alabama Power crews return home safely after mission to restore service in Puerto Rico

Edison Electric Institute honors Alabama Power for aid

Thanks for Alabama Power crews working to restore outages in Puerto Rico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Power and its Southern Company sister companies restoring power in Puerto Rico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama fireball in the midnight sky captured by multiple cameras

Alberto, year’s first named storm, takes aim at Alabama

James Spann: Alabama’s eyes on Alberto as subtropical storm creeps our way

Gov. Kay Ivey issues state of emergency in anticipation of Alberto

James Spann: Alberto makes landfall, moves northward toward Alabama

Alabama Power crews restore service in wake of Alberto, storms



Storm damage in east Alabama includes homes, businesses, power lines

Power restored but recovery is ongoing in east Alabama

Alabama Power restores electricity to hardest-hit areas of east Alabama after March 19 tornadoes from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Tornadoes, storms bring widespread damage to parts of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Winter Storm Inga expected to affect all of Alabama

Winter Storm Inga moving across Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Shopping with Spann: Meteorologists tell you what should be in your storm safety kit

Meteorologists James Spann and Meaghan Thomas show you what to include in your storm safety kit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.