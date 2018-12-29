Lee County median home sales price up 5.5 percent in November vs. last year

Sales: According to the Lee County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Lee County home sales totaled 137 units during November, up 4.6 percent from 131 sales in the same month a year earlier. November sales were also up 4.6 percent compared to 131 sales in October. Results were 40.4 percent above the five-year November average of 98 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all Lee County housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Lee County area during November totaled 650 units, an increase of 34 percent from November 2017’s 485 units, and an increase of 16.7 percent from October 2018’s 557 units. November months of supply totaled 4.7 months, an increase of 28.2 percent from November 2017’s 3.7 months of supply. November’s months of supply also increased from October’s 4.3 months of supply.

Pricing: The Lee County median sales price in November was $263,133, an increase of 5.5 percent from one year ago and an increase of 16 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the November median sales price on average increases from October by 1.1 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in November spent an average of 64 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 13.5 percent from 74 days in November 2017 but an increase of 18.5 percent from 54 days in October.

Forecast: November sales were 17 units, or 14.2 percent, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 120 sales for the month, while actual sales were 137 units. ACRE forecast a total of 1,898 residential sales in the Lee County area year-to-date, while there were 1,970 actual sales through November.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide sales declined 4.5 percent during November, residential sales in Alabama continued to grow. Total residential sales in Alabama increased 6.9 percent year-over-year from 4,311 to 4,606 closed transactions. Year-to-date through November, statewide residential sales are up 7 percent from 53,056 one year ago to 56,769 currently. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in November increased 3.2 percent year-over-year from $151,667 to $156,587. The year-to-date median sales price is up 4.7 percent from 2017. Although nationwide inventory levels increased 4.2 percent in November, Alabama’s residential inventory decreased 8.8 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during November spent an average of 93 days on the market, an improvement of 24 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During November, nationwide inventory for existing homes increased 4.2 percent year-over-year from 1.67 million to 1.74 million residential listings. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, “the market conditions in November were mixed, with good signs of stabilizing home sales compared to recent months, though down significantly from one year ago. Rising inventory is clearly taming home price appreciation.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Lee County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Lee County Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.