Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Sports

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Football dominated your favorite stories, but basketball pressed its way onto the list. (Alabama NewsCenter)

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

We love sports in this state. College football is unquestionably the king, but if you’re going by the sports stories that interested you the most in 2018, basketball isn’t far behind.

 

NBA’s Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies to play in Birmingham in October

Iron City Showdown coming to Birmingham in fall 2018 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Why is Alabama Crimson Tide’s mascot an elephant?

Hugh Dye talks about being the first Big Al at the University of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Ray Perkins returns to Tuscaloosa but it’s his daughter working for Nick Saban

Ray Perkins played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at the University of Alabama and would later succeed the legendary head coach of the Crimson Tide. (Paul W. Bryant Museum)

 

Thompson faces undefeated Central-Phenix City in marquee Alabama high school football championship game

Cutouts of Thompson football jerseys are planted in the median of U.S. 31 in Alabaster to encourage the Thompson High School football team as it heads for the state 7A championship game with Central-Phenix City. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr./Alabama NewsCenter)

 

Birmingham will be home to New Orleans Pelicans NBA G League team

Birmingham lands New Orleans Pelicans NBA G League team from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Editor’s choices: Basketball legend Robert Horry talks about the NBA, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Andalusia

NBA and Alabama basketball legend Robert Horry on the league, the Crimson Tide and Andalusia from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

UAB captures Conference USA title

UAB Running back Spencer Brown made the difference between a 27-3 loss and a championship effort Saturday. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)
On this day in Alabama history: South won Blue-Gray All-Star Football Classic

Tuscaloosa homes selling faster compared to one year ago

