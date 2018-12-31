Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Alabama Makers

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Bourbon or coffee? Baskets or guitars? Egg art or artisan chocolate? You don’t really have to choose. These are among the items produced by your favorite Alabama Makers in 2018.

Andrew McCall is an Alabama Maker dancing with vines

Big Escambia Spirits is an Alabama Maker barreling and bottling bourbon



Fritz Brothers Guitars is an Alabama Maker making strings sing



Southern Girl Coffee is an Alabama Maker percolated in Oxford



This Alabama Maker takes an egg-ceptional approach to art



Editor’s choice: Chocolatá is an Alabama Maker with a talent for truffles



