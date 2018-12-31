On this day in Alabama history: Lay Dam was completed near Clanton

December 31, 1913

Just over a year after construction began, Lay Dam was completed near Clanton. The project, the first hydroelectric plant to be built by Alabama Power, was launched in 1910 by William Patrick Lay, a native of Gadsden. When the project ran into financing difficulties, Lay turned to developer James Mitchell, who helped secure investment from London to form the holding company Alabama Traction, Power & Light Company, a precursor of Alabama Power. Eventually, Lay gave up ownership in the company to Mitchell. Constructed by workers who lived in a company village on site, the plant went into service in April 1914. Having been extensively renovated in 1967, the plant continues to serve customers today. Lay Lake includes 289 miles of shoreline that provides recreational opportunities such as boating, fishing, swimming and picnic space for the public.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

William Patrick Lay (1853-1940) was the founder and first president of Alabama Power Company. A Cherokee County native, Lay piloted riverboats before founding the company in 1906. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Power Company) Powerhouse, Lay Dam (Lock 12), c. 1920. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Dedication of Lay Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Lay Dam (Lock 12) powerhouse crew, c. 1926. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Powerhouse, Lay Dam (Lock 12). (Alabama Power Company Archives) Lay Lake. (Erin Harney / Alabama NewsCenter)

