Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Entertainment

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Beauty pageants, Black Panther, Rickey Smiley, Hee Haw Honeys and Scripts Gone Wild made up the best entertainment stories of 2018. (Alabama NewsCenter)

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Beauty queens and a Hee Haw Honey understandably attracted readers the most when it came to entertainment stories in 2018. An Alabama connection to the epic “Black Panther” movie and Ricky Smiley’s mom also held your interest.

 

Former Miss Alabama sees daughters competing for Miss Alabama, Tony Award

The Walker family is, from left, Scarlett, Michael, Mike, Angela and Callie. (Photo/Courtesy the Walker family)

 

Miss Alabama USA, Hannah Brown, hopes to bring joy to the lives of others

Miss Alabama Hannah Brown works to bring joy to the lives of others from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

In new book, Alabama’s Victoria Hallman reminisces about time as Hee Haw Honey

Victoria Hallman, left, performed her Miss Honeydew character on “Hee Haw” with Misty Rowe, center, and Minnie Pearl. (Photo/Courtesy Victoria Hallman)

 

Carolita Smiley Lester remembers son Rickey Smiley before he became famous

Carolita Smiley Lester recalls famous son Rickey Smiley growing up in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

‘Black Panther’ latest big-screen turn for young Alabama actor

Ashton Tyler, lower left, is a young Alabama actor who landed a role in “Black Panther.” (contributed)

 

Birmingham’s Billy Ray Brewton now landing celebrities for ‘Scripts Gone Wild’ in Los Angeles

Scripts Gone Wild is a monthly event in Los Angeles created by Birmingham’s Billy Ray Brewton. (Photo/Ben Hethcoat)
