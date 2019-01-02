Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Business

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Some of Alabama’s greatest destinations announced, began or completed major expansion projects in 2018. Talladega Superspeedway, the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex and the Grand Hotel all had multi-million-dollar projects that made headlines.

Other business stories that you found most intriguing involved air travel. Our profile of the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro was one end of the spectrum while the Airbus deal with Bombardier to make airplanes in Mobile was another.

Our editor’s choice story shows the perseverance of a Mobile brewery that opened with great fanfare a few weeks ago.

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway to undergo $50M ‘Transformation’ to enhance fan experience

‘Transformation’ shows how Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR are pursuing next generation of fans

Talladega Superspeedway waves green flag on $50M Transformation with tunnel

Tore up at Talladega Superspeedway: Progress comes with destruction at storied track

Birmingham moves closer to new downtown stadium

Birmingham City Council approves funding for new BJCC stadium

BJCC shares details of $123M Legacy Arena expansion and renovation

Birmingham starting work on new $175 million stadium at the BJCC



Alabama’s Grand Hotel completes $35 million renovation, rebrands as Autograph resort



Lost items land in Alabama at the Unclaimed Baggage Center



Bombardier and Airbus partnership still plans to build planes in Alabama

Bombardier’s upstart jet regains U.S. access, Mobile plant likely

Bombardier ascending on turnaround that includes plans for Alabama plant

Airbus is said to see C Series deal closing as early as midyear

Alabama officials welcome Airbus-Bombardier partnership plan

Airbus advances project to build new Alabama A220 assembly line

Editor’s choice: Haint Blue holds colorful grand opening of its Mobile brewery

