James Spann: Alabama stays soggy Thursday, Friday

RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, a touch below average for early January. It is warmer across south Alabama, where Mobile reported 67 degrees at mid-afternoon.

SOGGY THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain will continue to fall across much of the state Thursday and Friday as a storm system over the western U.S. moves in our direction; additional rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely. The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a flash flood watch for Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale and Marengo counties in west Alabama.

This is where river flooding continues near the Warrior and Tombigbee rivers, and additional rain certainly won’t help the ongoing situation.

On the positive side, we won’t have any severe weather issues thanks to a cool, stable air mass, and most won’t hear any thunder; just lots of rain. The rain will end Friday evening as drier air begins to move into the state.

MUCH BRIGHTER WEEKEND: We will enjoy sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday; the high Saturday will be in the upper 50s, followed by mid 60s Sunday. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week will stay dry, although we will mention a chance of showers Monday night and very early Tuesday morning with a passing cold front. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be fairly light. The high Monday will be in the 60s; then we expect mostly 50s each day for the rest of the week, right at seasonal averages.

TO THE WEST: Parts of North Texas and Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch; some snow and ice issues could develop in places like Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls over the next 24 hours. There’s no threat of any snow or ice for Alabama over the next seven to 10 days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama will play Clemson in the national championship game Monday night in Santa Clara, California (in the San Francisco Bay area). It’s a little early for a specific forecast, but the overall weather pattern there looks somewhat wet and unsettled for the weekend and early next week. Highs will be generally in the 55- to 60-degree range, with lows between 48 and 52.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.