Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Restaurants and chefs

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

There may have been stories about Alabama restaurants and chefs you read and shared more in 2018, but there was no bigger story in the culinary world than Highlands Bar & Grill winning the top honor in the James Beard Awards.

From fine dining to casual fare and from old favorites to new culinary delights, these are the stories that whet your appetites in 2018.

Andrew Zimmern: Birmingham the ‘hottest small food city in America right now’



Watch Andrew Zimmern rave about Frank Stitt and Birmingham’s dynamic food scene from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

What’s in a name? ‘It Don’t Matter’



It Don’t Matter is an Alabama restaurant with a catchy name and satisfying food from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

David Bancroft, ‘Iron Chef’ winner and chef at Auburn’s Acre, plans second restaurant

Nick’s in the Sticks a nonfootball Tuscaloosa institution



Nick’s in the Sticks just sticks with what keeps generations of customers coming back from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

How sweet it is! Highlands and Dolester Miles sweep top honors

Editor’s choice: Mobile’s Southern National lets diners live locally, eat globally

Mobile’s Southern National throws a great dinner party every night from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.