James Spann: Alabama stays wet through Friday morning; dry weekend ahead

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues to fall this morning across much of Alabama, and the soggy weather continues today, tonight and into Friday morning. Additional rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely, and a flash flood watch remains in effect for Sumter, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington counties in west Alabama.

The air will be cool and stable; highs will be in the 50s over the northern half of the state today and Friday. There will be no risk of severe storms, and probably not much thunder.

Rain will taper off during the day Friday, and the sky will clear Friday night.

BRIGHTER WEEKEND: We will enjoy a good supply of sunshine for a change Saturday and Sunday; the high Saturday will be in the 55- to 60-degree range, followed by mid 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A welcomed period of dry weather will continue. A cold front will bring just the chance of a few widely scattered showers to north Alabama Monday night; otherwise the week looks dry with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, and in the 50s each day for the rest of the week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For fans headed to the San Francisco Bay area for Monday night’s national championship game between Alabama and Clemson, the weather will be unsettled this weekend. Saturday looks like the wettest day; it will be wet and breezy most of the day. Showers become more widely scattered Sunday. For the game Monday night, we will mention just an outside risk of a shower with temperatures in the 50s.

