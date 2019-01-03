Start the new year with a smash at Monster Jam in Can’t Miss Alabama

Follow Can’t Miss Alabama in 2019 for great concerts, shows, sporting events and more.

Monster Jam

The Monster Jam Triple Threat is Jan. 5-6 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. World-class drivers will compete in action-packed live events. The hours are Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

The Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre is Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. Herrera is a Cuban-American dancer, choreographer and artistic director. The dance festival deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into the construction of spirituality and understanding of romance.

Purchase tickets at www.alysstephens.org.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Tickets are on sale at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for the “Four Little Girls” production. Learn more about the lives of Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Addie Mae Collins, who died in a bombing during the civil rights movement. The production is Jan. 25 through Feb. 13. The recommended audience is 11 years old and above.

Go to www.asf.net for ticket information. Click here for upcoming shows.

Ice Skating

Ice skating at Railroad Park continues through Sunday, Jan. 6. Ticket prices include skate rental, tax and unlimited time on the ice. Children 12 and under are $10, adults are $12 and groups of 20 or more skate for $9 per person. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Although skates are included in the ticket price, individuals are welcome to bring their own skates.

For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.

Toni Braxton in concert

Tickets are on sale for the Toni Braxton “As Long As I Live” tour featuring SWV. Braxton is a songwriter, pianist, producer and actress who has won numerous Grammy awards. The music icon began her career in the 1980s with her sisters. The rhythm and blues singer has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Braxton Family Values.” SWV, or “Sisters with Voices,” is a rhythm and blues, hip hop, new jack swing and soul music group. The group has been nominated for several Grammy awards and others.

Get tickets now for the Sunday, Jan. 20 performance at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham.