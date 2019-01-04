Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Alabama Bright Lights

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Few things touch the heart like a baby sea turtle making its way to the water or a little boy in a cape feeding the homeless in Birmingham.

These were among the many Alabama Bright Lights we brought you in 2018 – those whose own challenges or observations prompted them to help others.

By the way, that caped little boy feeding the homeless has gained recognition outside of the state. CNN named Austin Perine as one of the “Five People Who Inspired Us This Year.”

Here are the Alabama Bright Lights that inspired you most this year.

Share the Beach volunteers are Alabama Bright Lights guiding tiny sea turtles to safety

Share the Beach is an Alabama Bright Light showing tiny turtles the way to the sea from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

At 4 years of age, Austin Perine is a young but super Alabama Bright Light

Austin Perine is a young Alabama Bright Light who proves some heroes do wear capes from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Brenda Ladun is an Alabama Bright Light illuminating her journey to defeat breast cancer

Brenda Ladun is an Alabama Bright Light with some good news to share from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Marco Morosini is an Alabama Bright Light opening his Heart to Table for the homeless

Heart to Table links Birmingham’s restaurants to the city’s homeless and hungry from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Catherine Findley is an Alabama Bright Light opening new worlds to the elderly

Catherine Findley is an Alabama Bright Light keeping seniors connected from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School is an Alabama Bright Light

Holy Family Cristo Rey is an Alabama Bright Light illuminating the path for Birmingham’s young from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.