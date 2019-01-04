On this day in Alabama history: Former U.S. Rep. Joe Starnes began WWII service

January 4, 1945

Joe Starnes, who represented Alabama in Congress between tours of duty in World War I and World War II, began serving as colonel in the European theater as a special assistant to Gen. Lucius D. Clay. He continued in that role until World War II ended in May 1945. Starnes, a native of Guntersville, served in World War I as an Army second lieutenant in the 53rd Infantry Regiment of the Sixth Division fighting in France. After that war, he became a lawyer and was elected to Congress in 1934 from the 5th District. As a congressman for 10 years, he supported President Roosevelt’s New Deal social and economic programs, while also gaining a reputation as a virulent racist and an opponent of labor unions. When he lost the election in 1944, Starnes re-enlisted in the Army. After serving with occupation forces in Japan, he returned to his law practice. Starnes died in 1962.

The Alabama Congressional Delegation poses for a photograph to appear in The Democratic Digest, ca. 1938. Front row, from left: Sen. John Bankhead, Speaker of the House William B. Bankhead and Sen. Lister Hill. Back row, from left: Reps. Pete Jarman, Frank William Boykin, Henry Bascom Steagall, Joe Starnes, John J. Sparkman, Sam Hobbs and Luther Patrick. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Library of Congress) Alabama congressman Joe Starnes (1895-1962) confronts Fritz Kuhn, head of the pro-Nazi Bund organization, during a congressional hearing on Aug. 18, 1939, in this image from the Kentucky New Era newspaper. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama)

