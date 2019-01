Remember the Golden Rule – Golden Rule Bar-B-Q that is.

The Irondale restaurant features old-style barbecue with all the traditional fixings and is known for treating customers the way they would want to be treated.

Great food combined with down-home hospitality landed this restaurant on the State Tourism Department‘s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Golden Rule barbecue makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.