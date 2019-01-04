James Spann: Nice chance for Alabama to dry out in coming days

SHOWERS ON THE WAY OUT: A deep upper low is moving over north Alabama this afternoon, and under the cold pool aloft we have a few lingering showers on radar over the eastern counties of the state. But there are scattered pockets of sunshine, and most of south Alabama is enjoying a sunny afternoon. Showers will end this evening, and dry air moves into the state tonight with a clearing sky.

The weekend will feature a sun-filled sky both days; the high will be in the upper 50s on Saturday, followed by mid 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be mostly in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week will be dry, although we will mention a few isolated showers Monday night and Tuesday over the northern third of the state. The high will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday will be breezy and sharply colder, with a high around 50 degrees; areas north of Birmingham will hold in the 40s all day. The high Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s. The coldest morning should come early Thursday, when 20s are likely.

It looks like the next significant rain will come the following weekend (Jan. 12-13).

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For fans headed to the San Francisco Bay area for the national championship game, the weather will be wet, breezy and unsettled this weekend. Rain is likely Saturday, with showers possible Sunday. For the game Monday night (Alabama vs. Clemson, Levi’s Stadium, 7 p.m. Central Time), the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible; temperatures will be in the 50s.

