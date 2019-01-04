James Spann: Lingering light rain for Alabama today, then dry for a while

James Spann forecasts a big change in the weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLOUDS, SOME LIGHT RAIN TODAY: While the big mass of soaking rain has moved out of Alabama, we will still deal with lingering clouds and some patchy light rain today as an upper trough moves over the state. Temperatures will hold in the 50s over north Alabama, with 60s for the southern counties. The sky will clear tonight as a nice surge of dry air works into the state.

THE WEEKEND: A nice chance to dry out with sunny days and clear nights. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 50s, followed by mid 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be generally in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of Alabama will be dry through the week, although a few widely scattered showers are possible Monday night with a frontal passage, mainly over the Tennessee Valley. Days will feature a good supply of sunshine, and highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then back in the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Looks like the next significant chance of rain will come on Saturday, Jan. 12.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For fans headed to the San Francisco Bay area for the national championship game, the weather will be wet, breezy and unsettled this weekend. Rain is likely tomorrow, with showers possible Sunday. For the game Monday night (Alabama vs. Clemson, Levi’s Stadium, 7 p.m. Central Time), the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible; temperatures will be in the 50s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1917: A tornado with estimated F3 damage cut a 15-mile path and struck a school at Vireton in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, killing 16 people. It ranks as the fourth-worst school tornado disaster in U.S. history.

