On this day in Alabama history: Auburn, NFL star Joe Cribbs was born

January 5, 1958
Joe Cribbs, a record-setting player at Auburn who also starred in the National Football League, was born on this day in Sulligent. At Auburn, Cribbs set a school record in 1978 by rushing for 100 or more yards in seven straight games. Overall, from 1976 to 1979, Cribbs gained 3,368 yards rushing, 4,561 all-purpose yards and scored 34 touchdowns. Despite his stellar performance, the Tigers did not play in a bowl game during this period. Cribbs left college early for the 1980 NFL draft, and was picked in the second round by the Buffalo Bills. He was named AFC Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in his first season. After a contract dispute, Cribbs left the Bills in 1984 to play two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions in the now-defunct United States Football League. He returned to the NFL, continuing his career with Buffalo, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Miami. After retiring in 1988, he returned to Alabama and has been involved in sports and charitable work.
