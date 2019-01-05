On this day in Alabama history: Auburn, NFL star Joe Cribbs was born

January 5, 1958

Joe Cribbs, a record-setting player at Auburn who also starred in the National Football League, was born on this day in Sulligent. At Auburn, Cribbs set a school record in 1978 by rushing for 100 or more yards in seven straight games. Overall, from 1976 to 1979, Cribbs gained 3,368 yards rushing, 4,561 all-purpose yards and scored 34 touchdowns. Despite his stellar performance, the Tigers did not play in a bowl game during this period. Cribbs left college early for the 1980 NFL draft, and was picked in the second round by the Buffalo Bills. He was named AFC Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in his first season. After a contract dispute, Cribbs left the Bills in 1984 to play two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions in the now-defunct United States Football League. He returned to the NFL, continuing his career with Buffalo, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Miami. After retiring in 1988, he returned to Alabama and has been involved in sports and charitable work.

Lamar County native Joe Cribbs (1958- ) played for the Auburn University football team from 1976-79 and later played professionally until his retirement in 1988. Cribbs is Auburn’s fourth-leading rusher and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Auburn University Athletic Department, Media Relations) Auburn University football star Joe Cribbs during the team’s 1979 game against the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. The Auburn-Georgia rivalry is known as the oldest in the Deep South. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Auburn University Special Collections) Pratt City., May 18, 2011 — Former NFL Player Joe Cribbs makes a Public Service Announcement for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.. Local athletes have partnered with FEMA and Alabama Emergency Management to help spread the word about registration for disaster assistance and hurricane preparedness. (FEMA photo/Tim Burkitt)

