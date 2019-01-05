Recipe: Bloody Mary Chili

Are y’all ready for some seriously amazing chili? You’ve come to the right place. This Bloody Mary Chili is my new favorite. It’s got all the classic chili flavor but it’s kicked up a notch with a punch from bloody mary mix and a few other staples from your favorite bloody mary cocktail.

That’s right, we’re swapping out broth for zesty bloody mary mix, adding in some vine-ripened Hunt’s tomatoes and two kinds of slow-simmered BUSH’S Chili Beans, and then topping it off with one of my favorite bloody mary mix-ins – horseradish. Now don’t get me wrong, this chili doesn’t quite taste like you’re sipping a bloody mary cocktail. Instead, the flavors of a bloody mary are used to elevate regular old chili to something amazing.

Top with some sour cream, green onions and cheddar cheese and serve it with my Hot Water Cornbread for a real treat and you’ll have them running back for more.

Bloody Mary Chili

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 ribs celery, finely diced

1 white onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 pounds ground chuck

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.5-ounce) can Hunt’s Petite Diced Tomatoes, undrained

4 cups zesty bloody mary mix

1 (15.5-ounce) can BUSH’S Chili Beans – Black Beans

1 (15.5-ounce) can BUSH’S White Chili Beans – Great Northern Beans

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt and pepper

2 tablespoons fresh grated refrigerated horseradish

Instructions

In a large dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the celery, onion and bell pepper.

Cook until tender.

Add the ground beef and cook until cooked through.

Drain away excess grease.

Return the mixture to the pot and over medium heat add the garlic.

Cook 1 minute.

Add the tomatoes with the juice, the bloody mary mix, beans, chili powder, cumin and smoked paprika.

Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

When ready to serve, stir in the horseradish.

Serve topped with grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions or your other favorite chili toppings.

