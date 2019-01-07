Mural art exhibit commemorates Alabama history as part of state’s bicentennial

Artist historian Dean Mosher has created nine murals to celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial.

The Eastern Shore Art Center opened an exhibit of the murals Jan. 4, including the unveiling of two of them to the public. The exhibit can be viewed at the Fairhope center through Feb. 23.

The “Battle of Fort Mims” and “Tribute to the Merchant Marine” are the new additions that join Mosher’s previous murals that pay tribute to the founding of Fairhope, the University of Alabama, Alabama’s veterans and other historic moments.

For more information, visit https://esartcenter.org/.

A detail from Dean Mosher’s “Tribute to the Merchant Marine,” one of two new murals among the nine currently on exhibit at the Eastern Shore Art Center. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) A mural by Dean Mosher honors America’s and Alabama’s veterans. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) One of Dean Mosher’s newest works depicts the bloody battle of Fort Mims. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) A group of nine murals by artist Dean Mosher commemorates Alabama’s bicentennial. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) A crowd attends the Dean Mosher historical mural exhibit at the Eastern Shore Art Center in Fairhope. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) A group of nine murals by artist Dean Mosher commemorates Alabama’s bicentennial. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) A mural by Dean Mosher depicts the founding of the city of Fairhope. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter) A group of nine murals by artist Dean Mosher commemorates Alabama’s bicentennial. (Dan Bynum/Alabama NewsCenter)

Other exhibits at the Eastern Shore Art center include: