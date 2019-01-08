On this day in Alabama history: Actress Amber Nicole Benson was born

January 8, 1977

Actress and writer Amber Benson is best known for playing “Tara” for three seasons of the hit television show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” She remains connected to her fan base by making convention appearances and writing for the show’s comic book series. Benson, born on this day in Birmingham, debuted her stage talents at the age of 6 as a dancer in the Alabama Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.” She was also cast in several productions of the Birmingham Children’s Theatre. As a teen, she moved to Orlando and then Los Angeles with parents, Herb and Diane Benson, to pursue an acting career. Those efforts proved fruitful as she’s appeared in commercials and wrote, produced, directed and starred in an independent film “Chance.” She continues to use her writing and directing talents for television, movie and online projects.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Actress Amber Benson at “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” wrap party, April 18, 2003. (Patrick Lee, Flickr, Wikipedia) “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, director, producer and novelist Amber Benson at Midtown Comics Downtown in Manhattan, where she signed autographs and posed for photographs with fans while promoting her book “Serpent’s Storm,” March 5, 2011. (Nightscream, Wikipedia) Novelist Anton Strout and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, director, producer and novelist Amber Benson at Midtown Comics Downtown in Manhattan on March 5, 2011, promoting Strout’s novel “Dead Waters,” and Benson’s novel “Serpent’s Storm,” March 5, 2011. (Nightscream, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.