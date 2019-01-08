James Spann: Spotty showers for Alabama today; colder, dry for the rest of the week

James Spann forecasts a big shift ahead in Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ONE MORE MILD DAY: A cold front is approaching Alabama today, and ahead of it we have a few spotty showers on radar this morning. We will maintain the chance of widely scattered showers today, but rain amounts will be light, and some communities won’t see enough rain to measure. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures remain unseasonably mild for January, with 60s for north Alabama and low 70s across the southern counties. The average high for Jan. 8 at Birmingham is 53.

COLDER AIR RETURNS: The sky will clear tonight, and tomorrow will feature sunshine in full supply, but the day will be colder, with a high in the 50s. A north wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel colder. The wind dies down tomorrow night, and by early Thursday morning we expect lows below freezing for most of the state, with 20s from I-20 north.

Thursday and Friday will be cold and dry; look for ample sunshine both days with highs in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with 50s for south Alabama. Another freeze is likely early Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return Friday night, and we will forecast a cool day Saturday with periods of rain as a surface wave passes through the state. The high will be in the 50s, and rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely. North of Alabama, some snow is possible over parts of Missouri, Kentucky and maybe far northern Tennessee.

Most of the rain will move out late Saturday night, and Sunday looks cloudy and cold, with temperatures holding in the 40s over the northern half of the state. The sky will clear Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Rain returns Thursday, followed by a clearing sky Friday.

For now we see no sign of any snow, ice or bitterly cold temperatures for Alabama and the Deep South for the next 10-15 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: Georgia’s worst ice storm since 1935 occurred on Jan. 7-8. Freezing rain and sleet began during the early morning on Sunday the 7th and ended in most areas during the day on Monday. Damage was estimated at well over $25 million. The electric power companies suffered losses estimated at $5 million, and telephone companies had $2 million in damages. Some schools were closed for more than a week. Icing in Alabama was much lighter.

