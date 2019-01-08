James Spann: Colder days ahead for Alabama; rain returns Saturday

SPRING PREVIEW: A few spots have reached 70 degrees on this January afternoon. Here are some observations at 3 p.m.:

Demopolis — 75

Mobile — 74

Montgomery — 73

Marion — 73

Greenville — 73

Tuscaloosa — 72

Sylacauga — 70

Birmingham — 69

Anniston — 68

The sky is partly sunny, and the isolated showers from earlier today have dissipated. A cold front will pass through tonight in dry fashion, and will bring noticeably colder air in the days ahead.

Wednesday will be sunny but windy and cool, with a high between 50 and 55 for most communities. The winds die down Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning all of the state will see subfreezing temperatures. Lows early Thursday will be in the 20s over the northern half of the state.

Thursday and Friday will be dry. Thursday will be sunny with a high in the 40s across north Alabama and in the 50s for the southern counties. Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the 50s. Clouds will thicken Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A wave of low pressure will bring periods of rain to Alabama Saturday; rain amounts of around one-half inch are likely. There will be no risk of severe thunderstorms, and probably no thunder with a stable air mass in place. A little lingering light rain is possible Sunday morning; otherwise, Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool. The high both days will be in the 48- to 55-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks cool and dry across Alabama Monday through Wednesday, followed by a chance of rain Thursday. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages for mid-January in Alabama, with highs mostly in the 50s and lows mostly in the 30s.

