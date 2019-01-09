On this day in Alabama history: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery

January 9, 1934

Bryan Bartlett Starr was born in Montgomery on this day, the son of Ben and Lula Starr. As the son of a master sergeant in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Starr learned the value of discipline and order early in his life. Starr became quarterback for Montgomery’s Sidney Lanier High School as a junior in 1950. Sidney Lanier had one of the state’s premier programs under head coach Bill Moseley, and Starr would earn all-state honors as a senior quarterback and punter. For college, Starr accepted a scholarship to the University of Alabama and excelled. He went on to play professionally for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League from 1956 through 1971. Starr is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to three consecutive league championships. Starr and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are tied for total NFL championships at five each. As the Packers’ head coach, Starr was less successful, compiling a 52–76–3 record from 1975 through 1983.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Montgomery native Bart Starr (1934-) was a star quarterback for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers during the late 1950s and 1960s who played college football with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide from 1952-55. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) American football player Bart Starr. (Wikipedia) University of Alabama football players, from left, Bart Starr, Ralph Corrigan and Bobby Marlow on the sidelines during the 1953 Orange Bowl in which the Crimson Tide defeated Syracuse University, 61-6. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) Bart Starr played for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League from 1956-71, leading the team to victories in the first two Super Bowls. After retiring from play, Starr remained with the organization and was the head coach of the Packers from 1975-83. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame) Green Bay Packers legend and University of Alabama alumnus Bart Starr signing an autograph at Spain Park High School in Hoover. He retired from chairmanship of Starr Sanders Projects in 2006. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News, photograph by Frank Couch)

