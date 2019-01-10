From concerts to basketball, Can’t Miss Alabama has great entertainment planned for a fantastic weekend

Start preparing now for these and other upcoming shows.

UAB Women’s Basketball

UAB women’s basketball vs. Southern Miss game is Saturday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Bartow Arena. For more information about the game, follow this link. Admission for UAB students is free with a valid Blazer ID card.

For other questions about the game, contact 205-975-8221.

Enjoy an evening of baskeball at the Bartow Arena Jan. 12. (Contributed)

TRAXXAS Monster Truck Tour Pit Party

The TRAXXAS Monster Truck Destruction tour is Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. The full-size trucks will compete in racing, wheelies and freestyle action.

For more information about the show, visit www.monstertrucktour.com.

The Drifters and Platters in concert

The Drifters and Platters will be in concert at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, Sunday, Jan. 13. The Drifters are a rhythm and blues, doo-wop, soul and pop group known for “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “There Goes My Baby.” The Platters are a rhythm and blues, soul, rock and roll and doo-wop group known for the “The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

The Beginning: Carlos Conducts Beethoven’s First Symphony

Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Jan. 11-12 at 7 p.m. through all nine Beethoven symphonies, starting with the groundbreaking first symphony. The program also features Schubert’s final completed symphony, aptly nicknamed “The Great.”

Visit www.alabamasymphony.org for tickets.

Toni Braxton in concert

The Toni Braxton “As Long As I Live” tour featuring SWV is Sunday, Jan. 20. Braxton is a songwriter, pianist, producer and actress who has won numerous Grammy awards. The music icon began her career in the 1980s with her sisters. The rhythm and blues singer has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Braxton Family Values.” SWV, or “Sisters with Voices,” is a rhythm and blues, hip hop, new jack swing and soul music group. The group has been nominated for several Grammy awards and others.

Tickets are available for the show at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham.