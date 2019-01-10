James Spann: Alabama stays dry, cold today; rain returns Saturday

James Spann has the forecast for a chilly Thursday in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY MORNING: Temperatures are mostly in the 27- to 32-degree range across north and central Alabama early this morning, and we won’t get past the 40s later today despite sunshine in full supply. Tonight will be cold again, with a freeze likely again early tomorrow morning. During the day tomorrow we expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the low 50s. Clouds thicken tomorrow night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and cool, with rain moving into the state from the west. The window for the most significant rain comes from about noon until midnight Saturday; rain amounts will be light, generally less than one-half inch. There will be no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Sunday will be cloudy with some risk of lingering light rain or drizzle, mainly during the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for most places over the weekend, right at seasonal averages for mid-January in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks dry, with temperatures again right where they should be this time of the year based on averages — highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights Monday through Friday. Model guidance suggests the next rain will come the following weekend, Jan. 19-20.

There’s still no sign of any winter weather mischief over the next 10 days, meaning no snow, freezing rain or icing issues.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: A total of 13 tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF-3 that moved through Pell City and Ragland. Many buildings, mostly homes, were heavily damaged by large trees uprooted and falling across them. Seven mobile homes were destroyed in a small trailer park about one mile northeast of Pell City. The same tornado that struck Pell City hit Ragland, about 15 miles to the northeast. Ragland High School sustained extensive damage to its roof and windows. Several homes were damaged, while one mobile home and a cement block building were destroyed. One man was killed inside the poorly constructed cement block building.

