On this day in Alabama history: Architect Hugh Stubbins born

January 11, 1912

Hugh Asher Stubbins Jr. was a notable architect and professor at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design. He was born on this day in Birmingham and was the son of shoe salesman Hugh Stubbins Sr. and his wife, Lucille. Stubbins earned his bachelor’s degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in 1932. A star on the track team, he was considered a candidate for the 1932 Olympic Games until he pulled a hamstring. He went on to earn his master’s degree at Harvard in 1935. Stubbins opened his own practice in 1949, which became the global firm of Hugh Stubbins and Associates in 1972. The practice was awarded the AIA Architecture Firm Award in 1967.

The South Elementary School of Andover, Massachusetts, was designed by Hugh Stubbins. (Photographed by Gottscho-Schleisner Inc. in 1959, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) The Country School of Weston, Massachusetts, was designed by Hugh Stubbins. (Photographed by Gottscho-Schleisner Inc. in 1955, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) The Animal Rescue League of Boston was designed by Hugh Stubbins Associates. (Photographed by Gottscho-Schleisner Inc. in 1957, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) House of the Cultures of the World, formerly called Congress Hall, designed by Hugh Stubbins in 1957. (Berthold Werner, Wikipedia) The Episcopal Theological Seminary faculty house was designed by Hugh Stubbins. (Photographed by Gottscho-Schleisner Inc. in 1955, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) The Episcopal Theological Seminary faculty house was designed by Hugh Stubbins. (Photographed by Gottscho-Schleisner Inc. in 1955, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) The Episcopal Theological Seminary faculty house was designed by Hugh Stubbins. (Photographed by Gottscho-Schleisner Inc. in 1955, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) An aerial view of Veterans Stadium in 2002. The stadium was designed by Hugh Stubbins in 1971. (NASA, Wikipedia) The Federal Reserve Bank Building in Boston was designed by Hugh Stubbins in 1976. (Tomtheman5, Wikipedia) The Nashville City Center building was designed by Hugh Stubbins in 1988. (Jice99, Wikipedia) Yokohama Landmark Tower was designed by Hugh Stubbins in 1993. (Rs1421, Wikipedia)

