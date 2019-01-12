Scott Martin: A few showers early, more rain likely later today for Alabama

EARLY MORNING: We have a good bit of cloud cover over central Alabama with a few scattered showers over the eastern and northeastern parts of the state. The rain that we are expecting to see later today is now stationed over eastern Arkansas and much of Louisiana and crossing the river into western Mississippi. Underneath the clouds and scattered showers, temperatures are in the 40s. Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Eufaula are the warm spots at 48 degrees, while the cool spot is Auburn at 43 degrees.

TODAY: We’ll have a chance of a few scattered showers throughout the morning before the main activity starts to move into western Alabama by midday. The main window for the best rain chances will be from noon through midnight. The good news is that we are not expecting heavy rainfall amounts; totals should be around one-half to three-quarters of an inch through the end of the day. Also, with the cooler temperatures and a stable atmosphere, we should not see any lightning or hear any thunder. Just have those umbrellas ready when you head out later this morning and into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 40s to the upper 50s from north to south, with lows in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers will come to an end for the most part during the pre-dawn hours. We could see a few wrap-around stray lighter showers or drizzle over the northern parts of central Alabama through midday, but all of the area will be dry after that. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but there may be just a few breaks in the cloud cover to allow some sunshine in during the late afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to the upper 50s from northwest to southeast.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and very cool as a high-pressure center will be off to our west over the Texas/Oklahoma border at midday. Skies will start off mostly cloudy and will clear very slowly. Skies finally become partly cloudy to mostly clear by late night, and we should be able to see a good bit of stars. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s to the lower 50s from north to south.

Tuesday will be a very nice but cool day as we’ll be just to the east of the center of high pressure. That will be pulling cooler air down from the north. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower to mid-50s.

On Wednesday, we’ll be under the influence of high pressure, as it will be centered over New Orleans at midday. That means a nice day for us, with more sun than clouds and highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

On Thursday, we’ll have a little impulse forming out to our west during the morning that will head in our direction, bringing us a chance of a few showers, especially from midday crossing over into the pre-dawn hours on Friday. It will be a day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

We’ll continue to have a small chance of a few passing showers during the morning Friday before the impulse moves out of the area by the early afternoon. Unfortunately, there will be enough moisture left over that more showers will be possible as a low will begin to move closer to the Southeast and provide lift for more shower development. Rain looks to become more likely as we move into the late-night hours, and we may have a few claps of thunder before the day is through. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

VOODOO LAND: The low that was over northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas will be getting its act together as it pushes eastward and will be over southern Ohio by midday Saturday. That looks to bring us a good shot of showers and thunderstorms for the first day of next weekend, and at this point there may be just enough ingredients for a stronger storm or two. But this is out there in Voodoo Land, so this will likely change. Next Sunday looks to be trending dry and colder. The Global Forecast System is painting a high in the mid-60s for next Saturday, then dropping way down in the upper 30s for next Sunday.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.