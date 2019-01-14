On this day in Alabama history: The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham reopened

January 14, 2016
Shuttered for decades, the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham reopened after a successful fundraising campaign to renovate the century-old theater. The “Light Up the Lyric” effort raised about $7.4 million, allowing restoration that returned the theater to its original luster. When the Lyric originally opened in January 1914, it was considered the most lavish theater in the city with ornate balconies and wall ornamentation. The theater was the first to use artificial cooling with fans blowing air over two tons of ice stored under the stage and toward the audience. Today, the venue maintains the close seating and excellent acoustics needed before sound systems were introduced.
