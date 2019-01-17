Birmingham Iron launches ‘Iron Kids’ with Trent Richardson

Birmingham’s new football team wants to encourage healthy living among kids and young adults through a new program announced Thursday morning in Birmingham.

“Iron Kids” was revealed during a presentation at Wilkerson Middle School. The program is a joint effort between Birmingham City Schools, Brookwood Baptist Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron football team. The goal of the program is to generate awareness and action on the growing concern of youth fitness and a sedentary lifestyle.

Birmingham Iron leads the charge with Iron Kids initiative from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Our goal is to tackle the youth obesity issue, which is really an epidemic – not just in Alabama, but across the country,” said Tom Ward, president of Birmingham Iron. “We’re challenging our students here in the elementary and middle schools to accomplish 20 hours of physical activity during the month of February. If they accomplish that goal with the program we’ve laid out, we’re going to provide every student with two free tickets to an Iron home game in March.”

Iron running back Trent Richardson will serve as the spokesman for the Iron Kids Program. During a pre-recorded video played at the announcement, the former Crimson Tide star encouraged the kids to participate.

“When you join the Iron Kids Program, you’ll learn the importance of physical fitness while earning free tickets to an upcoming game,” Richardson said. “I hope to see you in the stands.”

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said she is excited about the program and the partnership.

“Taking care of one’s mind, body and spirit is important,” Herring said. “If we can build those habits early, they’ll carry on.”

Herring added it’s important for the kids to see adults modeling the same behavior.

“It’s what we must do. Whether we know it or not, they are always watching. We have to lead by example.”