Renew Our Rivers celebrates 20th year

In February, Renew Our Rivers will kick off its 20th year of lake and river cleanups. More than 30 cleanups are planned in 2019 across Alabama.

Renew Our Rivers began in the spring of 2000 with Gene Phifer’s vision to clean a stretch of the Coosa River near Alabama Power’s Plant Gadsden, where he worked. Since then, more than 117,000 volunteers have joined the effort and collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast.

“As we begin the 20th year of Renew Our Rivers, it’s time to celebrate this environmental success story. And what better way than with more cleanups,” said Mike Clelland, an Alabama Power Environmental Affairs specialist who helps coordinate the cleanups.

Employees and volunteers assist Clelland and other community partners at every Renew Our Rivers cleanup. In 2018 alone, 4,000 volunteers removed more than 268,000 pounds of trash from Alabama lakes, rivers and shorelines.

“The commitment by Alabama Power employees to Renew Our Rivers continues to grow,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power’s vice president for Environmental Affairs. “But it is the Renew Our Rivers partnerships, which bring together our employees with homeowner and boat owner organizations, community volunteers, students and other groups, that have made this effort truly sustainable.”

Renew Our Rivers is one of many initiatives in which Alabama Power partners with others to promote conservation and environmental stewardship in communities across the state. Please see below the 2019 schedule of Renew Our Rivers cleanups. For updates to the schedule, please visit https://apcshorelines.com/blog/.

2019 Renew Our Rivers schedule

Feb. 16: Alabama River

Contact: John Paul O’Driscoll

[email protected]

March 9: Lake Eufaula (Chattahoochee River)

Contact: Brad Moore

[email protected]

March 16: Valley Creek

Contact: Freddie Freeman

205-424-4060, ext. 4188 [email protected]

March 23: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

March 31-April 6: Lake Logan Martin (Coosa River)

Contact: Mike Riley at 205-531-2372

March 24-March 30: Lay Lake (Coosa River)

Contact: Judy Jones at 205-669-4865

April 6: Lay Lake at E.C. Gaston Plant (Coosa River)

Contact: Tanisha Fenderson

[email protected]

April 6: Cahaba River

Contact: Myra Crawford

[email protected]

April 10-11: Smith Lake (Winston County)

Contact: Allison Cochran at 205-489-5111

April 13: Lay Lake at E.C. Gaston Plant (Coosa)

Contact: Nick Baker at 205-226-1885

April 19: Plant Miller (Locust Fork)

Contact: Jeff Baker

205-408-2033 or [email protected]

April 20: Weiss Lake

Contact: Sam Marko at 404-626-8594

April 26: Smith Lake (Cullman County)

Contact: Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981

April 27: Lake Jordan (Coosa River)

Contact: Brenda Basnight at 334-478-3388

May 3: Gorgas Steam Plant (Mulberry Fork)

Contact: Joel McCray

[email protected]

May 6-7: Smith Lake (Walker County)

Contact: Roger Treglown at 205-300-5253

May 18: Bankhead Lake (Black Warrior River)

Contact: Buck Vines at 205-226-1170

Aug. 3: Holt Lake (Black Warrior River)

Contact: Becky Clark at 205-799-2449

Aug. 17: Upper Tallapoosa River

Contact: Lex Brown at 256-239-6399

Aug. 23: Plant Miller (Locust Fork)

Contact: Jeff Baker

205-408-2033 or [email protected]

Sept: 9-10: Smith Lake (Walker County)

Contact Roger Treglown at 205-300-5253

Sept. 12: Smith Lake (Winston County)

Contact: Jim Eason

[email protected]

Sept. 12-14: Village Creek

Contact: Yohance Owens at 205-798-0087

Sept. 20: Smith Lake (Cullman County)

Contact: Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981

Sept. 28: Valley Creek

Contact: www.jcdh.org/wpd

Oct. 4-5: Lake Demopolis

Contact: Jesse Johnson

334-289-6160 or 251-238-1257

Oct. 15: Dog River (Mobile County)

Contact: Catie Boss

251-829-2146 or [email protected]

Oct. 22-24: R.L. Harris Lake

(Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee)

Contact: Sheila Smith at 205-396-5093

Marlin Glover at 770-445-0824

Oct. 26: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River)

Contact: Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900

Nov. 1-2: Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River)

Contact: John Thompson

334-399-3289 or [email protected]