Rock out Can’t Miss Alabama with Toni Braxton

Enjoy a variety of shows across Alabama.

Toni Braxton concert

The Toni Braxton “As Long As I Live” tour featuring SWV visits Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 20. Braxton is a songwriter, pianist, producer and actress who has won numerous Grammy awards. The music icon began her career in the 1980s with her sisters. The rhythm and blues singer has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Braxton Family Values.” SWV, or “Sisters with Voices,” is a rhythm and blues, hip hop, new jack swing and soul music group. The group has been nominated for several Grammy awards as well. Tickets are available for the show at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham.

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

The Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre festival is Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. Herrera is a Cuban-American dancer, choreographer and artistic director. The dance festival deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into the construction of spirituality and understanding of romance. Purchase tickets at www.alysstephens.org.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Tickets are on sale at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for the “Four Little Girls” production. Learn more about the lives of Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Addie Mae Collins, who died in the Sixteenth Baptist Church bombing during the civil rights movement. The production is Jan. 25 through Feb. 13. The recommended audience is 11 years old and above. Go to www.asf.net for ticket information. Click here for upcoming shows.

Evita

Broadway in Birmingham presents Evita Jan. 18-20 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Learn more about how the former First Lady of Argentina captured hearts through her political agenda and charity work. The performance includes Grammy-award winning music combined with Latin, pop and jazz music. There will be a 20-minute intermission between Acts I and II. Showtimes are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Call 800-776-7469 and [email protected] for more information.

Virginia Samford Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical, “Million Dollar Quartet” is Jan. 24-Feb. 10 at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre. The musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Enjoy rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, rhythm and blues and country hits, performed by actors and musicians. Hit songs include: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog” and more. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 205-251-1206.

Birmingham Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena Jan. 18-19. For ticket information, visit the website or call 205-620-6448.

Rebecca Egeland at Mafiaoza’s in Mountain Brook (include video)

Birmingham native singer-songwriter Rebecca Egeland will perform at Mafiaoza’s Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Egeland album, “Only the Good” is available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and other streaming services. Egeland performs indie, soul and folk. Learn more about Rebecca Egeland’s vocal and instrumental talent here. Follow Egeland on Facebook.

Pioneer Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

Root for your favorite team at Lakeshore’s Pioneer Classic Jan. 18-20. The classic is one of the nation’s premier wheelchair basketball tournaments. The fun event will feature some of the top adults, youths and college teams across the country. Learn more about the teams here. Admission is free. Stay current through social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, call 205-313-7400.

Southern Museum of Flight

Opera Birmingham shares the poignant true story of America’s longest-held prisoner of war as he returns home to a country he no longer recognizes. The Alabama premiere of Tom Cipullo’s “Glory Denied” is Friday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Southern Museum of Flight. Based on Tom Philpott’s book of the same name, an interweaving of oral histories with a foreword by Sen. John McCain, “Glory Denied” is the story of an American family during the turbulent Vietnam War era. This intimate chamber opera chronicles the saga of Col. Jim Thompson, from his suffering in the jungles of Southeast Asia, through nearly a decade of captivity, to the personal struggles of his family following his liberation and repatriation. (For a full synopsis of Glory Denied, visit www.operabirmingham.org. General admission adult tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org, by calling 205-322-6737, or in person at the Opera Birmingham office (3601 Sixth Ave. S). Student tickets ($10) are available for all Opera Birmingham performances to students age 25 or under and must be purchased in person with a valid full-time student ID at the door prior to each performance, subject to availability. To inquire about rates for groups of 10 or more, call 205-322-6737.

‘Carmina Burana’ and ‘The Rite of Spring’

“Carmina Burana” and “The Rite of Spring” will be performed by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra with the ASO Chorus, University of Alabama at Birmingham Concert Choir, University of Montevallo Concert Choir, Samford University A Cappella Choir and the Birmingham Boys Choir. The orchestra has not performed Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring since 2001. Performances are Jan. 18-19 at 7 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.