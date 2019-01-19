Recipe: Garlic Herb Pull-Apart Rolls

I’m super excited to bring you another amazingly easy, but super delicious recipe. These Garlic Herb Pull-Apart Rolls were an instant hit when I first made them. I shot a segment for local TV for my Ham, Egg and Cheese Wafflewiches and had a roll of flaky biscuit dough left over that I had to use. One night, I needed some bread to go with dinner and these babies were born.

As you can see, they are crazy easy since they use the prepacked dough and are packed with tons of flavor. These rolls are the perfect complement to nearly any meal. My family is filled with bread connoisseurs, seriously – like bread with every meal – and they all deemed these an amazing success. They’ve asked for them six times since then.

I really like using the flaky layers biscuits with this one because the layers add some great texture and look really neat, but you can use other biscuits if that’s what you have on hand. Y’all know I’m all about making things easy, so use what you’ve got. Just realize that the end result make not be exactly the same. This is also a great basic idea for other things – I can’t wait to swap out the garlic and herb flavors for cinnamon sugar to make a fun breakfast pull-apart.

Y’all be awesome out there.

Enjoy.

Garlic Herb Pull-Apart Rolls

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18 minutes

Total time: 28 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 (16.3-ounce) roll flaky layers refrigerated biscuit dough

1/4 cup unsalted butter melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Open the biscuit dough and cut each biscuit into quarters. Place the pieces in a large bowl. In a small bowl, stir together the melted butter, salt, Italian seasoning, basil and garlic powder. Pour the mixture over the biscuit pieces and stir to coat them. Divide the pieces equally into 6 wells of a muffin tin. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Allow to cool for about 5 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve while still warm.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”