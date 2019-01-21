Alabama Power crews worked to quickly restore outages after EF-2 tornado hits Wetumpka

Power has been restored to Alabama Power customers affected by weekend storms and heavy rains.

Broken poles and downed wires led to power outages after an EF-2 tornado (with sustained winds between 111-135 mph) hit Wetumpka in Elmore County Saturday, demolishing more than two dozen homes, churches and other buildings. At the height of the storms, more than 2,200 customers were affected by outages there.

An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade) An EF-2 tornado tore through the community of Wetumpka Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of Alabama Power customers affected. Homes and buildings were also destroyed. (Jason McDade)

Gov. Kay Ivey toured the affected areas this afternoon to get an up-close look at the damage in Wetumpka.

The National Weather Service also announced that an EF-1 tornado hit Booth in Autauga County Saturday.

Statewide, more than 43,000 Alabama Power customers were affected by outages from the storms.