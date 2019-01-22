Birmingham Museum of Art celebrates Japanese culture

The Birmingham Museum of Art celebrated the rich cultural history of Japan on Saturday with a family-friendly Japanese Heritage Festival.

The cold, rainy weather didn’t dampen the crowds, which filled the museum for a variety of Japan-inspired events and activities.

In addition to highlighting its extensive Japan collection, the museum offered visitors the opportunity to view or take part in Japanese-related cultural displays and art projects, including Origami-style paper-folding, brush painting, pottery and kite-making. The festival also included a screening of famous Japanese Anime’ films, a kids’ scavenger hunt inspired by the well-known Japanese Manga (comic book) series Sailor Moon, and a chance to observe a traditional Japanese tea ceremony demonstration by the Chado Urasenke Takokai Birmingham Association.

The event was part of the Family Festivals Series at the museum, presented by Birmingham-based Medical Properties Trust. Learn more about upcoming museum events and activities at https://artsbma.org/.