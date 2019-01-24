Birmingham Boat Show making waves

Spring is just around the corner, which means people will soon be back out on the water enjoying Alabama’s lakes and rivers.

The Birmingham Boat Show, which runs through Sunday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, provides a perfect way to prepare for time on the water, with hundreds of boats, marine accessories and exhibits on boating education and safety.

Alabama Power will be in force at the BJCC with a booth representing Shoreline Management and another featuring Environmental Affairs.

The show cost is $10, with children under 12 free with a paying adult. See birminghamboatshow.com for more times and details.

“We’re trying to educate the public, increasing awareness of our shoreline permitting program, and about environmental stewardship,” said Rhett Hanks, team leader for the Lake Martin Shoreline Management Office.

Alabama Power representative will also be promoting the 20th year of Renew Our Rivers, which begins in February.

Power company reps are asked a boatload of questions, ranging from the routine – such as what permits are needed for construction to how lake levels will fluctuate this winter – to the more unusual.

“I’ve had them tell us they have a beaver in their slough and can someone assist me with this?” Hanks said.

Scattered over 250,000 square feet in three exhibition halls, the event showcases the latest in boats, motors, trailers and fishing equipment, along with booths featuring guides and outfitters. It was the first public event at the BJCC when it opened in 1972 and now has the title of the state’s oldest and largest boat show.

With thousands making their way through the turnstiles, Team Leader Lee Townsend of the Lower Coosa Shoreline Management Office said the boat show is a great way for Alabama Power to interact with people who live, work or play on the water.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to advertise our Shorelines website and app to a captive audience of people who can practically benefit from them,” he said.

For more information about Alabama Power lakes, download the Smart Lakes app for your smart phone, or find the 2019 Renew Our Rivers schedule, visit www.apcshorelines.com.