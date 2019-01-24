Plan your calendar around Can’t Miss Alabama for a weekend at the Birmingham Boat Show, other exciting events

Birmingham Boat Show

Get ahead of all the procrastinators and start thinking about what you will need for the lake this summer at the Birmingham Boat Show. The show will highlight boats, motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters and related items Jan. 24-27. The grand prize giveaway is a 2019 Yamaha Wave Runner EX Watercraft with galvanized trailer. The hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 and children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Call 361-446-4040 or email [email protected].

The Birmingham Boat Show will highlight boats, motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters and related items Jan. 24-27 at the BJCC. (Contributed) The Birmingham Boat Show will highlight boats, motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters and related items Jan. 24-27 at the BJCC. (Contributed)

UAB Women’s Basketball

UAB women’s basketball vs. Rice is Saturday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Bartow Arena. For more information about the game, follow this link. Admission for UAB students is free with a valid Blazer ID card.

For other questions about the game, contact 205-975-8221.

Birmingham Bulls

Birmingham Bulls will take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Jan. 25-26 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Game times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit the website or call 205-620-6448.

Red Diamond SuperPOPS!

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra Red Diamond SuperPOPS! presents The Mambo Kings Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Enjoy a medley of Afro-Cuban rhythms, pop hits and Latin jazz at the Samford University Wright Center. Ticket prices start at $27.

Follow this link to learn more.

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

The Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre festival is Saturday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. Herrera is a Cuban-American dancer, choreographer and artistic director. The dance festival deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into the construction of spirituality and understanding of romance.

Purchase tickets at www.alysstephens.org.

Lyric Masquerade Ball

Put on your dancing shoes for the fourth annual Lyric Masquerade Ball, slated for Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Dance onstage to New Orleans jazz performances by The Matthew DeVine Band. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and an open bar. Black tie and masks are encouraged. The proceeds will go to the Lyric and Alabama theatres.

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the “Four Little Girls” production Jan. 25 through Feb. 13. Learn more about the lives of Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Addie Mae Collins, who died in the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing during the civil rights movement. The recommended audience is 11 years and older. Go to www.asf.net for ticket information.

Click here for upcoming shows.

Virginia Samford Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet” is Jan. 24-Feb. 10 at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre. The musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Enjoy rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, rhythm and blues and country hits, performed by actors and musicians. Hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog” and more. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at https://www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 205-251-1206.

Southern Museum of Flight

Opera Birmingham shares the poignant true story of America’s longest-held prisoner of war as he returns home to a country he no longer recognizes. The Alabama premiere of Tom Cipullo’s Glory Denied is Friday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the Southern Museum of Flight. Based on Tom Philpott’s book of the same name, an interweaving of oral histories with a foreword by Sen. John McCain, Glory Denied is the story of an American family during the turbulent Vietnam War era. This intimate chamber opera chronicles the saga of Col. Jim Thompson, from his suffering in the jungles of Southeast Asia, through nearly a decade of captivity, to the personal struggles of his family following his liberation and repatriation. (For a full synopsis of Glory Denied, visit www.operabirmingham.org/glory-denied. General admission adult tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org, by calling 205-322-6737, or in person at the Opera Birmingham office (3601 Sixth Ave. South). Student tickets ($10) are available for all Opera Birmingham performances to students age 25 or younger and must be purchased in person with a valid full-time student ID at the door prior to each performance, subject to availability.

To inquire about rates for groups of 10 or more, call 205-322-6737.