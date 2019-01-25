James Spann: Cold, dry in Alabama today; snow Tuesday?

James Spann has Alabama’s Friday forecast and a look ahead to possible snow next week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
COLD START: Temperatures are generally in the 25- to 32-degree range across the northern half of Alabama this morning, and today will be another cold, dry day with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 40s. Tonight will be clear and cold again; most communities will drop into the mid to upper 20s early Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the low 50s. On Sunday, a clipper could bring a few sprinkles to the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama; otherwise the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Dry weather continues Monday; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high between 57 and 60 degrees.
SNOW TUESDAY??? Model consistency is actually pretty good; an Arctic front will move through Alabama early in the day Tuesday, followed by falling temperatures. Some light precipitation will accompany this front; it should begin in the form of rain, and end in the form of snow.
- Precipitation amounts with systems like this (that move in from the northwest) are usually light. This is not a Gulf of Mexico winter storm event.
- Temperatures will likely fall into the subfreezing range Tuesday afternoon, with 20s possible over north Alabama by mid to late afternoon.
- Some travel impact is very possible from the light rain/snow with a rapid temperature drop by the afternoon and evening.
- It is premature to be talking about specific amounts of snow, timing and placement. Using ensemble output from the reliable European global model, there is evidence parts of north Alabama could see 1 inch of snow, maybe a bit higher in spots. But it is just too early to forecast amounts. Some places could wind up with no snow at all.
- Even some communities in south Alabama could see a few snow flakes Tuesday, but accumulation there, for now, looks unlikely.
Precipitation for north Alabama should be over by early afternoon Tuesday, followed by a clearing sky. There is a good chance we dip into the teens (over the northern half of the state) both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 34- to 40-degree range.
ON THIS DATE IN 1949: Las Vegas, Nevada, recorded 4.7 inches of snow. This brought the monthly snowfall total to 16.7 inches, which still ranks as its snowiest month on record.
