On this day in Alabama history: Bear Bryant died

January 26, 1983

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was born in 1913 in rural Cleveland County, Arkansas. He played football at nearby Fordyce High School and got his nickname for taking on a sideshow challenge to earn a dollar a minute for wrestling a bear. When the animal’s muzzle popped off during the struggle, the story goes, the hulking teenager jumped out of the ring and never collected his winnings. But there would be plenty of wins later. During his playing time at the University of Alabama, the team racked up 23 victories, three losses and two ties, and was named national champion in 1934. His college coaching career included stints at Union College, Alabama, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Texas A&M before he became head coach of the then-struggling Crimson Tide in 1958. Over 25 years in Tuscaloosa, he compiled a record of 232-46-9, with six national titles and 15 conference championships. Bryant was named College Football Coach of the Year three times. He retired in December 1982, his last game a 21-15 victory over the University of Illinois in the Liberty Bowl. He was then the winningest college football coach in history, with a record 323 victories. Just 28 days later on Jan. 26, 1983, Bryant, who had suffered from heart problems for years, was admitted to Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Hospital with chest pains. He died that afternoon after suffering a heart attack. The Navy veteran of World War II was 69. A month later, then-President Ronald Reagan posthumously awarded Bryant the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Bryant is buried at Birmingham’s Elmwood Cemetery.

Paul “Bear” Bryant, front left, was born in rural Arkansas in 1913, the 11th of 12 siblings. As a youth, he worked on the family farm and played sports at Fordyce High School. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) Paul Bryant, left, and Don Hutson were members of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team in 1934. Hutson went on to play professionally for the Green Bay Packers, and Bryant amassed a stellar college coaching career, including six national championships at his alma mater. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) Paul “Bear” Bryant enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the early 1940s during World War II and was stationed in North Africa for a time between football-coaching stints at pre-flight schools. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) Paul “Bear” Bryant (1913-1983) in his last appearance at Birmingham’s Legion Field in 1982. At the time of his retirement, Bryant held the record for most wins as an NCAA Division I head coach. During the 1960s and 1970s, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, under Bryant’s coaching, earned six national championships and had three undefeated seasons. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News) Paul “Bear” Bryant memorial at Legion Field, 2007. (Roger3b, Wikipedia)

