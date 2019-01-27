University of Alabama’s business college to celebrate 100 years in 2019

The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business is celebrating 100 years of transforming business in 2019. The upcoming centennial will feature several special initiatives aimed at helping alumni and friends relive the rich history of Culverhouse while showcasing its plans for the future.

In 1919, Lee Bidgood, the first dean of Culverhouse, launched the College’s undergraduate program, followed by the graduate program in 1924. Since then, more than 50,000 people have graduated with a business degree from the College. Culverhouse is the second-largest college on the UA campus with about 9,000 students and it sustains an academic, research and outreach agenda that has made immense impacts both regionally and globally.

On the cusp of its centennial, Culverhouse has shown no signs of slowing down. The College recently announced plans to build Hewson Hall, a cutting-edge building that will provide ample room for expected growth. Culverhouse already boasts several specialized research facilities, including the Institute of Business Analytics, which houses the Marillyn A. Hewson Data Analytics Lab, the Vulcan Value Partners Research Library and Trading Room, and The Interactive Decision Experiment Lab, which focuses on human behavior as it relates to business activities.

“We are tremendously excited about our plans to celebrate our centennial,” said Culverhouse Dean Kay M. Palan. “We have planned a year’s worth of programs and events that deeply engage our current students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends.”

She added, “These efforts will help us acknowledge our past while also letting us share our vision for a future that has us expanding our influence on business research and education and our role as a major contributor to the community through our outreach programs.”

Alumni and others can join Culverhouse during this special time by visiting culverhouse.ua.edu/100 throughout the year. The website features an interactive timeline that spans the whole century and a form to help alumni and friends share their lives and favorite Culverhouse memories. Celebrate, discover and be a part of the people, places and events that make the College of Business what it is today by taking a picture and tagging it using the hashtag #culverhouse100.

Visit the website to browse the rest of the #culverhouse100 gallery and see how the Culverhouse community is celebrating this milestone.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.