On this day in Alabama history: Macon County school board was sued

January 28, 1963

On this day in 1963, civil rights attorneys sued the Macon County Board of Education. The case was brought on behalf of 14 African-American students who were being prevented from enrolling in the all-white Tuskegee High School. The case was significant, because it became the consolidated legal decision that affected the entire state. Before Lee v. Macon County Board of Education, efforts to desegregate Alabama public schools were stalled because proponents were required to file suit individually in each district. It took 50 months for Lee to come down in favor of the plaintiffs, and that case became the template for the rest of the state.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Students who fought segregation in Alabama’s educational system in the 1963 lawsuit Lee v. Macon County Board of Education, filed by civil rights attorney Fred Gray. From left, Robert Judkins, Shirley Chambliss, Wilma Jones, Wille B. Wyatt Jr., Janis Carter, Helois Billes, Carmen Judkins, Ellen Henderson, Anthony T. Lee, Marsha Sullins, Patricia Jones and Harvey Jackson. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Fred Gray) Gov. Lurleen Wallace addresses a televised joint session on school racial integration in the House chamber at the Capitol in Montgomery in March 1967. The governor vowed to use state troopers to stop federally mandated desegregation. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History)

