James Spann: Warming trend ahead for Alabama

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 14

Gadsden — 16

Fort Payne — 16

Hueytown — 18

Pell City — 18

Anniston — 20

Talladega — 20

Bessemer — 20

Thorsby — 21

Birmingham — 22

Rainbow City — 22

Tuscaloosa — 23

Look for a sunny sky today with a high in the mid 40s. Tonight will be clear and cold again. We project a low between 15 and 22 for most communities Thursday; it will be one of the coldest mornings so far this winter.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A nice warming trend begins; Thursday will be sunny with a high in the low 50s, and we rise into the upper 50s Friday with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly sunny and mild; temperatures rise into the mid 60s. Clouds increase Sunday, and a few showers are possible — but nothing too heavy or widespread. The weather stays mild Sunday, with a high back in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front north of here will bring unsettled, wet weather for the first half of the week. Look for occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Colder, drier air returns Thursday and Friday.

BRUTAL COLD UP NORTH: Here are conditions at 6 a.m. today:

Grand Forks, North Dakota — minus 35 (wind chill minus 55)

Hibbing, Minnesota — minus 33 (wind chill minus 63)

Chicago — minus 22 (wind chill minus 49)

The high in Chicago today is 14 degrees below zero; they won’t get above zero until Thursday afternoon, when the high is 2.

